Nearly 40 years since the mysterious drowning death of actress Natalie Wood, investigators are now calling her husband Robert Wagner a person of interest.

Wagner, who will be 88 next week, was the last person to see her alive on the night of November 28th, 1981. She drowned while sailing on a yacht to Catalina Island with Wagner and actor Christopher Walken.

Wagner stated that he went to bed that night without Wood and discovered her gone in the morning. Her body was recovered in the water a mile from the yacht and her death was ruled accidental.

In 2011, investigators re-opened the case after the boat’s captain Dennis Davern stated that he had lied to police during the initial investigation and believed that Wagner was responsible for her death. And they have spoken to witnesses who were on a nearby boat and claim to have heard Wagner and Wood arguing.

Lieutenant John Corina of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department tells CBS’s 48 Hours, “As we’ve investigated the case over the last six years, I think he’s more of a person of interest now. We know now that he was the last person to be with Natalie before she disappeared.”

The original explanation was that Wood was drunk and must have fallen overboard by mistake.​

CBS will air a special on the case Saturday night at 10:00 pm.