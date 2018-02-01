By Rebekah Black
Most teachers cover the peep window in their classroom door with a piece of butcher paper. Others get creative.

Thanks to Reddit user baked_potato17 for sharing this pic of the smartest and funniest teacher on Earth, who covered his window with a picture of himself. And not just any pic, but one where it looks like he’s sitting at the desk doing work.

My teacher put up a picture of himself on his door so it looks like he’s in his office. from pics

Ha! That’s awesome! Of course there are people making some suggestions…like maybe he should add headphones, so no one gets suspicious when he doesn’t get up to answer the door.

