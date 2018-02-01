Research shows there’s a new kid in town, which also has a salt rim.

Versus Reviews – a ratings website – used Google search data to determine the cocktails we’re most interested in and the Lone Star State winner is…

La la la laaaa Paloma.

(Homage to The Knack)

Yep, the La Paloma: a citrus-y mix of grapefruit juice, lime juice, sugar, club soda, lime wedge and salt rim.

Dallasnews.com points out there’s a Plano restaurant that serves them by the pitcher, btw…

“Wasting away again in La Palomaville.”

Anyone know any other places to try a La Paloma?