By Blake Powers
Filed Under:Cheating, Cheating At Board Games, Monopoly, Playing Unfairly, The Cheaters Edition of Monopoly
Photo: Dstaerk/Dreamstime

Monopoly has developed a special edition of the game made titled “The Cheaters Edition of Monopoly.”

In this version. players are actually encouraged to take money from the bank, moving someone else’s token on your turn, and other forms of cheating.

 

The game then rewards cheaters who get away with these actions by giving them extra cash or free property.

However, if you cheat and car caught, you have to hand over money or end up handcuffed to the board game in jail.

Just what we need in our age of entitlement (shaking my head , throwing my hands in the air, and shrugging)… so don’t take it seriously… 🙂

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live