Monopoly has developed a special edition of the game made titled “The Cheaters Edition of Monopoly.”

In this version. players are actually encouraged to take money from the bank, moving someone else’s token on your turn, and other forms of cheating.

The game then rewards cheaters who get away with these actions by giving them extra cash or free property.

However, if you cheat and car caught, you have to hand over money or end up handcuffed to the board game in jail.

Just what we need in our age of entitlement (shaking my head , throwing my hands in the air, and shrugging)… so don’t take it seriously… 🙂