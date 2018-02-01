On Wednesday morning, we were all treated to the rare and beautiful super blue blood moon. By now most everyone has either watched the NASA video on YouTube or even stood outside to experience first hand.

Of course most of us probably didn’t stick around for the whole thing, just glanced up in the sky here and there. So, here’s kind of a cool time lapse video of the super moon setting behind the Bank of America Tower in downtown Dallas.

It’s not the highest quality camera like what NASA gave us, but sure is pretty to watch. It’s also kind of freaky when the moon moves fast.

Also, a shout out to the BOA building for the blue lights to coincide with the moon!