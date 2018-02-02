(Photo by Max Faulkner/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/TNS)

Kolby Listenbee a former wide receiver for TCU is suing the university, and coaching staff for $1 million in damages. Listenbee claims that he was forced to play and practice after sustaining a pelvic injury in a game against SMU in 2015.

The former wide receiver says that less than a month later he was forced to play in a game against Kansas state. CBS DFW reports that Listenbee is all also accusing the coaching staff of harassing him and threatening to kick him off the team if he didn’t play. TCU released a statement regarding the lawsuit.

“As a practice, Texas Christian University does not comment on the specifics of pending litigation. However, TCU takes tremendous pride in its long-standing tradition of excellence in providing a positive experience for its student-athletes, especially in the areas of care, prevention and rehabilitation of athletic injuries.”

Kolby Listenbee was drafted by the NFL in 2016 and is now with the Indianapolis Colts.