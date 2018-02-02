Photo: Michael Gray/Dreamstime

If you’re into water sports, the Ft. Worth Rodeo & Stock Show, motorcycles, The Color Purple, hockey, and penguins, here are your Weekend Thangs To Do In DFW!

Friday – Saturday

Ft. Worth Stock Show and Rodeo at Will Rogers Coliseum – LAST WEEKEND! their Facebook page notes, “It’s the adrenaline rush coming over a rider when the bucking chute cracks open. It’s the seemingly endless hours devoted to practice and preparation and the goosebumps you get when leading the grand champion steer into the ring at the Jr. Sales of Champions. It’s Buck, Sweat and Steers and it’s right around the corner – January 12 through February 3 – at the legendary Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo.”

Friday – Sunday

Friday – Feb 9

DFW Winter Boat Expo at Dallas Market Hall – according to their website, “Ready or not, the 2014 Dallas & Fort Worth Winter Boat Expo kicks off boating season. Coming to Dallas Market Hall Jan. 31-Feb. 9, 2014. Admission is free on Monday, February 3 for each person who donates four canned-food items to the North Texas Food Bank (NTFB). New this year — the winter expo will open at noon Monday through Thursday for the convenience of the business lunch crowd. Food vendors will have lunch selections for purchase.”

Saturday

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild – 7 p.m. – American Airlines Center

NOW – Feb. 28

Penguin Days at Dallas Zoo – according to their website, “The Dallas Zoo brings back a cool deal this winter, offering $7 admission Jan. 3 through Feb. 28. Though the temperatures may be chilly, guests can beat the crowds, bundle up and take advantage of indoor learning areas like the Herpetarium, Bug U!, the Jake L. Hamon Gorilla Conservation Research Station, the Highland Hippo Hut and the Simmons Safari Base Camp.”The Zoo’s winter hours are 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. And remember, children age 2 and younger and Dallas Zoo members are ALWAYS free.

