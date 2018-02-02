Filed Under:Groundhog Day, Punxatawney Phil, shadow, Winter

Happy Groundhog Day! Today we find whether or not we have to endure six more weeks of terrible cold weather. And it’s all based on whether or not this weird little adorable creature sees his shadow.

Every year, Punxsy Phil gets his big media day, complete with music, fireworks, and thousands of crazy fans. Believe it or not but people came out this morning in 14 degree weather!

So did Phil see his shadow this morning??? We have bad news, there will be six more weeks of winter. Boooooooooooo.

However, the real story here is Punxsy Phil’s Instagram account!

He also makes special appearances.

He also might have officiated a wedding!

Yeah, a dang groundhog is more popular than us!

 

 

 

