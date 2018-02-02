(Photo by Scott Kirkland/PictureGroup)

We have a new internet challenge! This time it’s for a good cause, to stop ALS. All you have to do is eat a hot pepper.

Just like the ice bucket challenge, this thing is starting to take on a life of its own. It was started back at Christmas with the Haberstroh family, after Patty Haberstroh was diagnosed with ALS in the summer of 2017. In a little over a month, it’s already making the celebrity circle.

The latest celeb to participate in the #ALSPepperChallenge is North Texas’ own Kelly Clarkson! Perhaps it was that Texas mentality that made her go big with this challenge. The poor girl started with Habanero peppers, which she’s never eaten before!!!!!

Needless to say, but her response to the heat is hilarious! Especially when she can’t the milk open!

Of course after you finish the challenge, you are supposed to nominated three more people to do it. Kelly went after friend from The Voice, Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, and Alicia Keys. But then she went ahead and threw out an extra name…her hubby, Brandon Blackstock!