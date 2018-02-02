(Photo by Scott Kirkland/PictureGroup)

What’s that old saying…kill them with kindness.

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Kim Kardashian dropped a new perfume line. It’s a limited edition line called KIMOJI Heart fragrances, which look very similar to those little heart shaped candies that taste like chalk.

Anyway, Kim is planning on sending her perfume to some of her BFFS enemies. The list of celebremies include Lindsay Lohan, Taylor Swift, Black Chyna, Bette Midler, and Wendy Williams. According to her Instagram story, she says…

“I am writing a list for my press boxes. I’m gonna send them to way more than this, but I decided, for this Valentine’s Day, everyone deserves a Valentine. So I am going to send them to my lovers, to my haters, to everyone that I think of, because it’s Valentine’s Day after all.”

She also tweeted that nonow of her haters got the “Bae” bottle.

let me just say all haters didn't get bae. some of my real bff's got bae too and my mom! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 1, 2018

Ok, so it was kind of a nice gesture.