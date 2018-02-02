Sep 18, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Julie Bowen arrives on the red carpet during 68th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY
TMZ reports after 13 years of marriage and 3 children, a 10-year-old and 8-year-old twins, Julie Bowen and her real estate investor husband Scott Phillips are saying, “I don’t.”
The couple’s relationship has had issues for a while and the are separating.
People reports the last time the couple were photographed together was last February while at a Harlem Globetrotters game in L.A. with their sons. Before that, her husband didn’t attend the 2016 Emmys with her.
Hopefully time and constructive talk can help them towards reconciliation.
Comments
Blake Powers