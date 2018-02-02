Sep 18, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Julie Bowen arrives on the red carpet during 68th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY

TMZ reports after 13 years of marriage and 3 children, a 10-year-old and 8-year-old twins, Julie Bowen and her real estate investor husband Scott Phillips are saying, “I don’t.”

The couple’s relationship has had issues for a while and the are separating.

People reports the last time the couple were photographed together was last February while at a Harlem Globetrotters game in L.A. with their sons. Before that, her husband didn’t attend the 2016 Emmys with her.

Hopefully time and constructive talk can help them towards reconciliation.