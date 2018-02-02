If you’re going to go braless, it’s important to stay away from all animals with opposable thumbs.

Monkeys are super cute, but you should always approach with caution. Even monkeys on a leash can be sketchy. For starters, you’re already at a high risk of getting poo thrown at you. Well, we can also add pulling down women’s tops to the list of bad monkey behavior.

Unfortunately, Instagrammer @b_juicy had to learn the deviance of monkeys the hard way. She just didn’t see it coming.

WARNING! The video is NSFW. Click HERE to watch.