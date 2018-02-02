Filed Under:braless, monkey, pull down, Top, Woman

If you’re going to go braless, it’s important to stay away from all animals with opposable thumbs.

Monkeys are super cute, but you should always approach with caution. Even monkeys on a leash can be sketchy. For starters, you’re already at a high risk of getting poo thrown at you. Well, we can also add pulling down women’s tops to the list of bad monkey behavior.

Unfortunately, Instagrammer @b_juicy had to learn the deviance of monkeys the hard way. She just didn’t see it coming.

WARNING! The video is NSFW. Click HERE to watch.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live