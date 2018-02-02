By David Rancken
Everyone is talking about Kat Lockler’s Facebook video.

She’d just finished a 12-hour shift on the job as an emergency room nurse, and she’s now gone super viral with her advice for flu sufferers.

All the basics, of course – such as wash your hands and how to properly cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze. But Kat also suggests that if one member of your softball team sprains an ankle, it’s not really a good idea right now for all 15 members of the team to show up with their friend in the ER – and for heaven’s sake, don’t bring in your healthy children.

Locker’s video already has nearly 5 million views. It’s 6 minutes of brilliance.

 

