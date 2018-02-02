Jan 7, 2018; Beverly Hills, CA - Helen Mirren during the 75th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton (Photo:: Paul Drinkwater/NBC Handout via USA TODAY NETWORK)

Winchester – Rated PG-13

Inspired by true events. On an isolated stretch of land 50 miles outside of San Francisco sits the most haunted house in the world. Built by Sarah Winchester, (Academy Award (R)-winner Helen Mirren) heiress to the Winchester fortune, it is a house that knows no end. Constructed in an incessant twenty-four hour a day, seven day a week mania for decades, it stands seven stories tall and contains hundreds of rooms. To the outsider it looks like a monstrous monument to a disturbed woman’s madness. But Sarah is not building for herself, for her niece (Sarah Snook) or for the troubled Doctor Eric Price (Jason Clarke) whom she has summoned to the house. She is building a prison, an asylum for hundreds of vengeful ghosts, and the most terrifying among them have a score to settle with the Winchesters…

Critics: 10% like

Blake: when I first learned about this movie coming out, I was intrigued, because a family friend from many years ago did carpentry work at the Winchester house and told my parents strange stories about his time there. However, my trusted sources told me there are much better uses of my time, like trimming my toe nails, doing laundry, or putting lubricant on my garage door wheels, versus watching this movie. I took their advice! When only (3) respected critics to take the time to review a movie and only 10% like it, I reach for my clippers, detergent, and lubricant. Onward!

Bilal: A New Breed Of Hero – Rated PG-13

A thousand years ago, one boy with a dream of becoming a great warrior is abducted with his sister and taken to a land far away from home. Thrown into a world where greed and injustice rule all, Bilal finds the courage to raise his voice and make a change. Inspired by true events, this is a story of a real hero who earned his remembrance in time and history.

Critics: 50% like

Blake: my trusted sources say this Muslim faith based animation which comes from true events, has good intentions, but lacks cohesiveness, developed characters, entertainment value, and the level of animation most are accustomed to today. 2 of 5 stars.

Not a good weekend for new movies and if you haven’t seen The Post, Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle, or Hostiles, those are highly recommended versus the above.

Enjoy a movie this weekend!