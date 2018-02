Scott Baio (Photo: Riccardo Savi)

Today TMZ reached out to Scott Baio for his comments concerning Nicole Eggert’s new comments, concerning her allegations of him sexually assaulting her when they worked together on Charles In Charge.

Nicole recently said, “I’d like to see him come clean for the sake of his daughter. Be a good parent.”

Baio had NO clue she had said such on camera… and was visible hurt.

Click HERE to see TMZ’s chat today with Scott.