Jan 21, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; From left, John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh arrive at the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium (Photo: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK)

John Stamos and finance/soon-to-be-his-baby’s mama Caitlin McHugh are getting married this weekend! That’s the good news.

Here comes the bad… :(.

TMZ reports robbers allegedly broke in Caitlin’s Beverly Hill’s Hotel bungalow yesterday while she was out and took $165,000 in jewelry… on loan… from the Neil Lane Collection. Yeah, Caitlin is responsible for it all!

When John learned of what had happened, he rushed to Caitlin, and the two have spent time this weekend with police, who tell TMZ there were no signs of forced entry.

No suspects yet.

Story developing…