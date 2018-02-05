Photo: Daseaford/Dreamstime

NBC 5 reports Ben Bezner, a high school junior from the small panhandle town of Texline, woke up $210,000 wealthier today, after his European cross-bread steer “Mufasa” was chosen from around 1,500 Saturday morning as Grand Champion at the Ft. Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, and sold.

Grand Champion Steer sells for $200,000 to Hillwood Properties. pic.twitter.com/Mr90gTKcy2 — FWSSR (@fwssr) February 3, 2018

Judge Doug Husfed crowned Mufasa the winner and said, “He’s very sound in his structure, he’s very long and he’s very attractive to look at. He’s got a lot of muscularity, but he’s just a phenomenal steer.”

For Ben Bezner, he has college aspirations, “College is expensive, so hopefully it’ll get me through college.” Bezner continued, “And after that just kind of save it, keep it in the bank.” Once he finishes college, Ben plans to raise cows on his family ranch.

Major congratulations to Ben and best wished towards his future!