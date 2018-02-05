By Blake Powers
Filed Under:Ben Bezner, Champion Steer, College, Cow Raising, Ft. Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, Ft. Worth Stock Show & Rodeo 2018 Champion Steer, Texline Texas
Photo: Daseaford/Dreamstime

NBC 5 reports Ben Bezner, a high school junior from the small panhandle town of Texline, woke up $210,000 wealthier today, after his European cross-bread steer “Mufasa” was chosen from around 1,500 Saturday morning as Grand Champion at the Ft. Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, and sold.

 

Judge Doug Husfed crowned Mufasa the winner and said, “He’s very sound in his structure, he’s very long and he’s very attractive to look at. He’s got a lot of muscularity, but he’s just a phenomenal steer.”

For Ben Bezner, he has college aspirations, “College is expensive, so hopefully it’ll get me through college.” Bezner continued, “And after that just kind of save it, keep it in the bank.” Once he finishes college, Ben plans to raise cows on his family ranch.

Major congratulations to Ben and best wished towards his future!

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live