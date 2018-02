Devoted Philadelphia Eagles fan Kevin Hart visited the NFL Network’s “NFL GameDay Prime” with Deion Sanders and company after watching the Eagles beat the Patriots the Super Bowl…. and dropped the F-Bomb… lol! Deion walked Kevin way with laughter, and Kevin later posted this on Facebook…

LOL!

Good to see Kevin being cool about those around him just doing their job. Wonder what time Kevin woke up today? Maybe he’s still asleep! LOL!