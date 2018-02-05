Filed Under:Celebration, Destroy, Eagles, New England Patriots, Philadelphia, Philly Police Scanner, Super Bowl, super bowl LII, Victory, Video
Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Philadelphia Eagles fans celebrate after winning Super Bowl LII against the New England Patriots at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

When your football team finally wins the big game, of course the next logical step is to completely destroy your city, right?

Just a few short hours after the Eagles secured their first Super Bowl win in franchise history, rapid football fans walked up and down the streets of the City of Brotherly Love, and wreaked chaos and havoc any way they could.  The hashtag “#PhillyPoliceScanner” was trending last night, and with good reason!

Overnight, we saw Christmas trees being lit on fire, cars being flipped, and police horses actually being stolen!

It became so bad last night, Philadelphia police called for assistance from SWAT teams, the Marines, Homeland Security, and the National Guard!

It’ll be interesting to see how much Philadelphia is left for the team’s victory parade!

Via Newsweek

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live