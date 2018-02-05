Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Philadelphia Eagles fans celebrate after winning Super Bowl LII against the New England Patriots at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

When your football team finally wins the big game, of course the next logical step is to completely destroy your city, right?

Just a few short hours after the Eagles secured their first Super Bowl win in franchise history, rapid football fans walked up and down the streets of the City of Brotherly Love, and wreaked chaos and havoc any way they could. The hashtag “#PhillyPoliceScanner” was trending last night, and with good reason!

Overnight, we saw Christmas trees being lit on fire, cars being flipped, and police horses actually being stolen!

THE CITY OF PHILADELPHIA IS BURNING DOWN pic.twitter.com/lcbHLd894P — Lani (@lanictom) February 5, 2018

So far in Philly tonight: a police horse has been stolen (one recovered), an off-duty cop has been arrested, Looting at Macy’s, countless people on light poles, Ritz Carlton awning has collapsed, and the rocky statue will likely fall by the morning. #phillypolicescanner — Armando Osuna (@AO619) February 5, 2018

Classless eagles fans. The owner of this Hotel is gonna be mad when they see this in the morning. #EAGLES#ritzcarlton

Ritz Carlton #Philly#phillypolicescanner pic.twitter.com/u3SXzE8JiF — ♥♥♥Jenni Bonilla♥ (Chango Macho) (@jennibonilla91) February 5, 2018

It became so bad last night, Philadelphia police called for assistance from SWAT teams, the Marines, Homeland Security, and the National Guard!

"We have a big fight at 15th and market."

"We just had someone jump from the light pole and landed on his head and he's unconscious."

"I need everything you've got."#phillypolicescanner — Stefan Stevenson (@StevensonFWST) February 5, 2018

It’ll be interesting to see how much Philadelphia is left for the team’s victory parade!

Via Newsweek