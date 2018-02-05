Ok, so there wasn’t a Prince hologram, but there was a brief tribute to the music legend during Justin Timberlake’s halftime show. However, Prince fans just weren’t feeling it. Apparently, Justin Timberlake can’t do Prince justice.

LIES! There was absolutely nothing wrong with the Prince tribute. In fact, Timberlake’s whole performance was pretty entertaining. Perhaps a little dance heavy, but that’s the Super Bowl.

J.T. opened up the show with “Filthy” from his new album Man of the Woods. He brought sexy back. Did a little bit of “Rock Your Body” and “Gone.” He gave his fans all the hits, then went into the Prince tribute, in which the entire stadium was lit up in purple. He also busted out “Suit and Tie,” then ended the show with “Can’t Stop The Feeling.”

He also went up into the stands during the performance. While he was there, he managed to snag a selfie with a kid in the audience. His name is Ryan McKenna and he’ll be on Good Morning America later this morning.

It was the selfie seen 'round the world. Meet the teen who snapped a selfie with @jtimberlake during the #SuperBowl halftime show:https://t.co/aw4LR18D7x pic.twitter.com/oa6EVv3vav — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 5, 2018

So what did you think of Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl Halftime Show? Take our poll!