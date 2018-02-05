Filed Under:Baby, Birth, Girl, jenners, Kardashians, Kylie Jenner, to our daughter, Video

If you guessed Kylie Jenner was pregnant with a baby girl…you would be right.

Kylie Jenner gave birth to a baby girl on February 1st. While we don’t have a name just yet, we now know why Kylie was hiding her baby bump for the last nine months. According to her Instagram, she needed that time to “prepare for the role of a lifetime.”

♥️

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Even though she wasn’t sharing this little secret with the world, she did have the cameras rolling privately. Just days after the birth of her baby, she posted this video to YouTube…To Our Daughter. It’s basically, everything we’ve missed out on for the last nine months. It’s pregnancy cravings to doctor visits to friends and family talking about how much Kylie has wanted to be a mom.

Of course the entire Kardashian / Jenner family was there for birthing support. Even Kendall was there via FaceTime.

Congrats Kylie!

