Nigel, a gannet bird, was lured to a new home on Mana Island five years ago.

Wildlife officials wanted to establish a new gannet colony on the island off the coast of New Zealand, and placed some 80 decoy birds made of concrete to lure more birds to settle there. Nigel settled there in 2013, but nobody else joined him. He was absolutely alone, save for the concrete decoys, one of which he was absolutely enamored with!

The Guardian reported that through the years, Nigel built the faux bird a nest, groomed her “chilly concrete feathers,” and was totally head over heels for “her.”

Unfortunately, we’re said to say Nigel suddenly passed last week, right next to the decoy bird he was in love with. Conservation ranger Chris Bell told the paper, “Whether or not he was lonely, he certainly never got anything back, and that must have been [a] very strange experience,. I think we all have a lot of empathy for him, because he had this fairly hopeless situation.”

Nigel happened to pass just after three more gannet birds finally made their way to the island, though Nigel paid them no attention. Bell continued saying, “This just feels like the wrong ending to the story. He died right at the beginning of something great.”

Via The Denver Post