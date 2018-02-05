Always make sure whoever takes you home after dental surgery doesn’t have a social media account.

Take this poor Eagles fan, who relied on her husband after seeing the dentist. You’re just coming out of anesthesia, you’re vulnerable, you’re more than a little incoherent – and now you’re viral. This is how it works now.

But it’s not all internet humiliation. Apparently the Eagles got wind of this video, and offered the fan two tickets to Super Bowl LII. ‘Bet she’s wide awake now.