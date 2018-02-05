The Miami Herald reports 57-year-old Kerry Haynes of the Orlando area recently decided to go to his apartment complex gym facility for a work out.
Come to find out, Haynes enjoys exercising… in the buff!.. yeah, buck-naked! LOL!
A maintenance worker came upon Haynes and asked what he was doing? Haynes replied, “working out.” Yeah, outside of his clothes!
Police were called and Haynes was found pleasuring himself by a pond near his apartment.
Haynes was arrested for exposing his sexual organs, disorderly conduct, and indecent exposure.
No official word on how his workout went.
Welcome to Florida: The Second Chance State! Make a mistake while living in Florida, or need a second chance and move there. They’ll give you another, another, and another…. :).