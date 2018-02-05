Photo: Pontus Edenberg/Dreamstime

The Miami Herald reports 57-year-old Kerry Haynes of the Orlando area recently decided to go to his apartment complex gym facility for a work out.

Come to find out, Haynes enjoys exercising… in the buff!.. yeah, buck-naked! LOL!

A maintenance worker came upon Haynes and asked what he was doing? Haynes replied, “working out.” Yeah, outside of his clothes!

Police were called and Haynes was found pleasuring himself by a pond near his apartment.

Haynes was arrested for exposing his sexual organs, disorderly conduct, and indecent exposure.

No official word on how his workout went.

Welcome to Florida: The Second Chance State! Make a mistake while living in Florida, or need a second chance and move there. They’ll give you another, another, and another…. :).