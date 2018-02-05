Pink was certainly a strong lead in to the biggest football game of the year.

Last night, Pink was the opening act for Super Bowl LII, singing the National Anthem. Not only did she nail it, but she nailed it with the flu! Apparently, her kiddos are the culprits. Pink mentioned on Instagram that her kids “literally cough INTO MY MOUTH and rub their snot on my cheek.”

Not that you need any proof that Pink was in fact sick, but the camera did catch her spitting out her cough drop just before the music started. Now, there was one note she had a little trouble with, but like a true professional, she saw it coming and backed off the mic. Honestly, though, that’s such a minor moment.

Ultimately, she rocked it!