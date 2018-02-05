WalletHub has released it’s 2018’s Best Places for Valentine’s Day based upon 23 key metrics, from florists per capita to the price of a 3-course meal for (2).

Top 20 Places for Celebrating Valentine’s Day 1 San Francisco, CA 11 Austin, TX 2 San Diego, CA 12 Scottsdale, AZ 3 Las Vegas, NV 13 Denver, CO 4 Orlando, FL 14 Washington, DC 5 Chicago, IL 15 San Antonio, TX 6 New York, NY 16 San Jose, CA 7 Portland, OR 17 Minneapolis, MN 8 Seattle, WA 18 Atlanta, GA 9 Honolulu, HI 19 Phoenix, AZ 10 Los Angeles, CA 20 Houston, TX

Good to see at least 1 Texas made their list.

Speaking of the day for hearts…

Valentine’s Day Facts

Total Valentine’s Day spending projected for 2018 ($143.56 per person celebrating) – $19.6 billion.

Men plan to spend nearly twice as much as women, on average, for Valentine’s Day 2018 – $191 vs. $99:

Amount Americans will spend on jewelry ($4.7B), flowers ($2B) and candy ($1.8B) – $8.5 billion:

Number of marriage proposals made each Valentine’s Day – 9 million!

Fortunately you still have over a week to make Valentine’s Day plans. Make them good!