(Photo by Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)

So there was some kind of big game on TV last night? Ok, ok, we know it was the Super Bowl, but when the Cowboys aren’t in it, who cares!

So, we do the next best thing…tune in for the commercials. Now, we have to give an honorable mention to the trailers. There were a lot of good ones last night. Everything from the 45 second teaser trailer for Solo to The Avengers to Jurassic World.

Ok, now on to the commercials. Here are our favorites in no particular order…

The Tide Guy starring none other than David Harbour from Stranger Things.

Rocket Mortgage with Keegan-Michael Key from Key & Peele.

Visit Australia’s fake Crocodile Dundee movie.

Amazon’s Alexa lost her voice, so a few celebs stepped in to save the day.

Eli Manning and Oden Beckham Jr. did a little dirty dancing.

Peter Dinklage and Morgan Freeman teamed up for an epic lip sync battle for Dorititos.

And finally, Danny DeVito and the M&M spot.

Now if you want to see each commercial’s actual ratings…click HERE to see the Ad Meter Ratings.