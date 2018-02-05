(Photo by Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)
Tom Brady may have four Super Bowl rings, but that won’t stop the internet from making fun of his GQ jacket.
As Brady entered the stadium, the world just couldn’t get enough of his “look.” The coat, the sunglasses, the headphones, and even the bag in his hands weren’t off limits. Some said he looked like a Bond villain. Others said he looked like a single, divorced mom who just won he kids in a custody battle.
Hahahahaha! But like a mom from the 80s. Right?
Ok, just a few more…
We’re pretty sure Diane Keaton wore something like this in the movie Baby Boom.