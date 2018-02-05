(Photo by Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Tom Brady may have four Super Bowl rings, but that won’t stop the internet from making fun of his GQ jacket.

As Brady entered the stadium, the world just couldn’t get enough of his “look.” The coat, the sunglasses, the headphones, and even the bag in his hands weren’t off limits. Some said he looked like a Bond villain. Others said he looked like a single, divorced mom who just won he kids in a custody battle.

Hahahahaha! But like a mom from the 80s. Right?

Ok, just a few more…

Tom Brady looks like a rogue secret service agent in a bad 80’s movie pic.twitter.com/CpFxnawrZh — Tom Riley (@ThomasKRiley) February 4, 2018

brady looks like the overconfident european assassin who dies in the last twenty minutes of an action movie pic.twitter.com/dXvX47xtxS — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) February 4, 2018

Tom Brady looks like he just dropped a sick West German techno-pop album pic.twitter.com/mkobYS0qKE — John Noonan (@noonanjo) February 4, 2018

We’re pretty sure Diane Keaton wore something like this in the movie Baby Boom.