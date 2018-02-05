(Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports)

For over a year, fans of NBC’s This Is Us have been waiting. We’ve waited two incredibly emotionally charged seasons to find out how exactly Jack Pearson dies.

Finally, we have our answer.

SPOILERS AHEAD!

This Is Us aired a special episode after the Super Bowl last night, and it did not disappoint. We finally learned that Jack died from complications from the fire started by the faulty slow cooker. While rushing throughout the house to save his family, Jack inhaled a TON of smoke, causing stress on his heart, sending him to a fatal cardiac arrest.

Cue the tears!

Of course, fans of the show are LOSING it! We all might need a moment or twelve to recover from this roller coaster!

Can I take the day off tomorrow? I'm grieving. #ThisIsUs — Dana Renée (@thedanareneeway) February 5, 2018

I need a doctors note for tomorrow for sadness #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/wRRFUFS2sQ — {Cait}🍍 (@katiebtynes_11) February 5, 2018

Of course, Milo Ventimiglia was there to pick us up when we were absolutely down!

Just so everyone knows it….#JackPearson lives in all of our hearts. He’s you. He’s me. He’s Us. Thank you all for supporting our show. We love you all 🙂 And this isn’t the end of Jack. Stay tuned. #ThisIsUs. MV — Milo Ventimiglia (@MiloVentimiglia) February 5, 2018

This Is Us is back with another all new episode Tuesday night on NBC.

