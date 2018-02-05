Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Sometimes the best lessons parents can give come at the most upsetting times for kids. Just ask Gisele Bündchen, wife of Tom Brady. New England’s 41-33 loss was upsetting for many Patriots especially for Tom Brady, who would’ve had a half dozen Super Bowl wins had they won. As cannons blasted white and midnight green confetti all over the stadium, Gisele turned to her kids, who were crying.

Gisele told the kids that while Patriots’ loss was devastating, the Eagles haven’t won a Super Bowl before. 5-year-old Vivian then blurted out, “The Eagles won the Super Bowl,’’ to which Gisele then told her kids, ““Their whole life, they never won a Super Bowl. You have to let someone else win sometimes.’’ Both Vivian and 8-year-old Benjamin were not easily consoled. 10-year-old John stood quietly on the other side of Gisele.

But that wasn’t the end of the lesson there. Bündchen even congratulated members of the Eagles after the game and posted a heartfelt congratulations to the team on an Instagram post.