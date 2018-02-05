A woman missing since last November has been found, and she turned up in one of the most unusual places…as a contestant on The Bachelor.

Rebekah Helena Martinez was first reported missing November 12, six days after she told her parents she was going to work on a marijuana farm in Humboldt County, California. After the North Coast Journal recently posted a story, with photographs, of 35 missing persons, one eagle-eyed Bachelor fan noticed Martinez as a contestant on the current season!

The police acted on the tip from the viewer, and found an Instagram account lined to Martinez that has been active for her entire disappearance.

So Martinez clearly has not been missing, but how did she appear on the list for so long? According to the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are “typically required to make direct contact with the missing person to confirm status and well-being, as geographical and other factors allow. A deputy was not able to make direct contact with Martinez and she was not removed from the Missing and Unidentified Persons System.”

Case closed!

Via KTLA