Personal-finance website WalletHub just released it’s list of “Best States For Singles“, and no wonder so many are moving to Texas!

Best & Worst States For Singles

Overall Rank

(1=Best) State Total Score ‘Dating Opportunities’ Rank ‘Dating Economics’ Rank ‘Romance & Fun’ Rank 1 California 66.75 1 49 2 2 Florida 65.09 3 35 3 3 New York 64.16 2 50 1 4 Texas 63.35 6 19 5 5 Pennsylvania 59.87 7 34 4 6 Wisconsin 59.23 19 9 6 7 Massachusetts 58.89 4 31 11 8 Illinois 58.88 5 40 8 9 Ohio 58.07 11 22 7 10 Arizona 55.83 10 12 24

Dating In Texas (1 = Best; 25 = Avg.)

30 th – Online-Dating Opportunities

– Online-Dating Opportunities 14 th – Mobile-Dating Opportunities

– Mobile-Dating Opportunities 10 th – Median Annual Household Income (Adjusted for Cost of Living)

– Median Annual Household Income (Adjusted for Cost of Living) 4 th – Restaurants per Capita

– Restaurants per Capita 2nd – Movie Theaters per Capita

If you have family and friends living elsewhere, click WalletHub’s complete 2018’s Best & Worst States for Singles which includes ALL 50 states.

Makes me think of Pee Wee Herman…