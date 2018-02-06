Photo: Christopher Eng Wong/Dreamstime
Personal-finance website WalletHub just released it’s list of “Best States For Singles“, and no wonder so many are moving to Texas!
Best & Worst States For Singles
|Overall Rank
(1=Best)
|State
|Total Score
|‘Dating Opportunities’ Rank
|‘Dating Economics’ Rank
|‘Romance & Fun’ Rank
|1
|California
|66.75
|1
|49
|2
|2
|Florida
|65.09
|3
|35
|3
|3
|New York
|64.16
|2
|50
|1
|4
|Texas
|63.35
|6
|19
|5
|5
|Pennsylvania
|59.87
|7
|34
|4
|6
|Wisconsin
|59.23
|19
|9
|6
|7
|Massachusetts
|58.89
|4
|31
|11
|8
|Illinois
|58.88
|5
|40
|8
|9
|Ohio
|58.07
|11
|22
|7
|10
|Arizona
|55.83
|10
|12
|24
Dating In Texas (1 = Best; 25 = Avg.)
- 30th – Online-Dating Opportunities
- 14th – Mobile-Dating Opportunities
- 10th – Median Annual Household Income (Adjusted for Cost of Living)
- 4th – Restaurants per Capita
- 2nd – Movie Theaters per Capita
If you have family and friends living elsewhere, click WalletHub’s complete 2018’s Best & Worst States for Singles which includes ALL 50 states.
Makes me think of Pee Wee Herman…
