By Blake Powers
Personal-finance website WalletHub just released it’s list of “Best States For Singles“, and no wonder so many are moving to Texas!

Best & Worst States For Singles

Overall Rank
(1=Best)		 State Total Score ‘Dating Opportunities’ Rank ‘Dating Economics’ Rank ‘Romance & Fun’ Rank
1 California 66.75 1 49 2
2 Florida 65.09 3 35 3
3 New York 64.16 2 50 1
4 Texas 63.35 6 19 5
5 Pennsylvania 59.87 7 34 4
6 Wisconsin 59.23 19 9 6
7 Massachusetts 58.89 4 31 11
8 Illinois 58.88 5 40 8
9 Ohio 58.07 11 22 7
10 Arizona 55.83 10 12 24

 

Dating In Texas (1 = Best; 25 = Avg.)

  • 30th – Online-Dating Opportunities
  • 14th – Mobile-Dating Opportunities
  • 10th – Median Annual Household Income (Adjusted for Cost of Living)
  • 4th – Restaurants per Capita
  • 2nd – Movie Theaters per Capita

If you have family and friends living elsewhere, click  WalletHub’s complete 2018’s Best & Worst States for Singles which includes ALL 50 states.

Makes me think of Pee Wee Herman…

 

