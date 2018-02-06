Is the world ready for another Star Wars movie? Of course it is! Especially one that stars Woody Harrelson, Donald Glover, and Emilia Clarke.

Star Wars is branching out within it’s universe for a Han Solo origin story of sorts. We will finally find out how Han and Chewbacca met.

Now, there has been a lot of turmoil behind the scenes with this movie, people quitting, a new director etc. etc. etc. However, things seem to be going much more smoothly since Ron Howard took over the director’s chair.

Solo hits theaters on May 25th, 2018.