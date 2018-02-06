Filed Under:DOnald Glover, Emilia Clarke, Han Solo, Ron Howard, solo: a star wars story, star wars, teaster tailer, Woody Harrelson

Is the world ready for another Star Wars movie? Of course it is! Especially one that stars Woody Harrelson, Donald Glover, and Emilia Clarke.

Star Wars is branching out within it’s universe for a Han Solo origin story of sorts. We will finally find out how Han and Chewbacca met.

Now, there has been a lot of turmoil behind the scenes with this movie, people quitting, a new director etc. etc. etc. However, things seem to be going much more smoothly since Ron Howard took over the director’s chair.

Solo hits theaters on May 25th, 2018.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live