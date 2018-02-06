By Blake Powers
Filed Under:Doritos, New Female-Friendly Doritos, PepsiCo
Photo: Kristoffer Tripplaar/ Sipa USA

Glamour reports PepsiC0 CEO Indra Nooyi recently said the company was going to introduce a “lady friendly” version of Doritos.

The new female-friendly Doritos will be less messy and quieter.

Nooya says women “don’t like to crunch too loudly in public. And they don’t lick their fingers.”

The new “lady friendly” Doritos will have new packaging, making carrying in a purse, easy.

Here are some samples of social media reaction.

Just eat them and shut-up… :). Otherwise you may choke… :).

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live