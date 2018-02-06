Photo: Kristoffer Tripplaar/ Sipa USA

Glamour reports PepsiC0 CEO Indra Nooyi recently said the company was going to introduce a “lady friendly” version of Doritos.

The new female-friendly Doritos will be less messy and quieter.

Nooya says women “don’t like to crunch too loudly in public. And they don’t lick their fingers.”

The new “lady friendly” Doritos will have new packaging, making carrying in a purse, easy.

Here are some samples of social media reaction.

In response to Doritos lady friendly crisps I shall be eating the biggest crisps I can find crunching really loudly burping and carrying a packet of crisps as a handbag — kate ford (@kateford76) February 5, 2018

Has anyone at Doritos ever met a lady — Danielle Sepulveres (@ellesep) February 5, 2018

Hey @Doritos ….. tell me your "lady-friendly" chip idea is an early April Fools joke …. cause its a stupid, sexist idea otherwise. — Diane Firstman (@dianagram) February 5, 2018

