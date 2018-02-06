Photo: Kristoffer Tripplaar/ Sipa USA
Glamour reports PepsiC0 CEO Indra Nooyi recently said the company was going to introduce a “lady friendly” version of Doritos.
The new female-friendly Doritos will be less messy and quieter.
Nooya says women “don’t like to crunch too loudly in public. And they don’t lick their fingers.”
The new “lady friendly” Doritos will have new packaging, making carrying in a purse, easy.
Here are some samples of social media reaction.
Just eat them and shut-up… :). Otherwise you may choke… :).
Comments
Blake Powers