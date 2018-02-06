By Blake Powers
Photo: Marko Bukorovic/Dreamstime

USA Today reports analytics firm Inrix has calculated the average amount of time drivers spend in traffic, and as you probably predicted, Dallas… is on the list!

10. Dallas54 hours

9. Seattle – 55 hours

8. Chicago – 57 hours

7. Boston – 60 hours

6. Washington D.C. – 63 hours

5. Miami – 64 hours

4. Atlanta – 70 hours

3. San Francisco – 79 hours

2. New York City – 91 hours

#1 for the 6th consecutive year – Los Angeles – 102 hours!

Imagine being in L.A. where it’s almost 50% worse than Dallas!? Ugh!

