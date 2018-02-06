Photo: Marko Bukorovic/Dreamstime

USA Today reports analytics firm Inrix has calculated the average amount of time drivers spend in traffic, and as you probably predicted, Dallas… is on the list!

10. Dallas – 54 hours

9. Seattle – 55 hours

8. Chicago – 57 hours

7. Boston – 60 hours

6. Washington D.C. – 63 hours

5. Miami – 64 hours

4. Atlanta – 70 hours

3. San Francisco – 79 hours

2. New York City – 91 hours

#1 for the 6th consecutive year – Los Angeles – 102 hours!

Imagine being in L.A. where it’s almost 50% worse than Dallas!? Ugh!