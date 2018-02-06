Photo: Marko Bukorovic/Dreamstime
USA Today reports analytics firm Inrix has calculated the average amount of time drivers spend in traffic, and as you probably predicted, Dallas… is on the list!
10. Dallas – 54 hours
9. Seattle – 55 hours
8. Chicago – 57 hours
7. Boston – 60 hours
6. Washington D.C. – 63 hours
5. Miami – 64 hours
4. Atlanta – 70 hours
3. San Francisco – 79 hours
2. New York City – 91 hours
#1 for the 6th consecutive year – Los Angeles – 102 hours!
Imagine being in L.A. where it’s almost 50% worse than Dallas!? Ugh!
