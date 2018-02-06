Hey hey, are you single and ready to mingle this Valentine’s Day? Good news! If you live in Dallas, you’re in one of the best cities in the country for dating.

According to WalletHub, their team of analysts compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 32 key indicators of dating-friendliness, including online dating opportunities and nightlife.

Luckily for Texans, there is a good chance in finding love! Several Texas cities made the Top 100. Austin coming in with the highest ranking at #26. Houston came in at #33. San Antonio took #43. Dallas barely missed the Top 50 at #52. But it doesn’t stop there…Lubbock came in at #82!

Notice, they’re pretty much all big college towns.

Unfortunately, Arlington and Fort Worth just missed the Top 100. Arlington was listed at #109 and Fort Worth made #119. You can read the full list of cities HERE.