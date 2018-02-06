John Mahoney spent eleven years of his life on the set of Frasier. Shortly after the series ended, Mahoney just stepped away from the limelight. There were no reunions, he just walked away saying…

“I have better things to do with my life. I’m 63, I’ve made a ton of money and I don’t have to worry about my next job. … It’s over. It’s done.”

Sadly, Mahoney passed away on Sunday at the age of 77. Apparently he had been battling throat cancer.

Peri Gilpin who played Roz on the show shared an incredibly touching picture from her wedding of John. Apparently he sang…either to the happy couple or perhaps a little karaoke.

John singing at my wedding. Watch Moonstruck, Say Anything and/or Frasier or anything you can with him in it and raise a glass to John. Remember him well. pic.twitter.com/Tj3i5B4x13 — Peri Gilpin (@GilpinPeri) February 6, 2018

Ben Stiller also had a brief role on Frasier. He too shared some wonderful words about John.

John Mahoney has moved on. A Great actor. Incredible wicked sense of humor. And someone who made a huge difference in my life and many others. #RIPJohnMahoney #respect https://t.co/SHNHtff6QJ — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) February 6, 2018

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time.