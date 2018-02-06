What should you expect when buying an inflatable beach ball that’s bigger than a normal sized human?

WARNING! This product will take out numerous beach-goers in a matter of minutes.

Over the weekend Reid Hamlin finally got the opportunity to take his giant beach ball out for a test run. After buying the product on Amazon for nearly $100, he wanted to see if the inflatable ball was worth all the hype. Unfortunately, it wasn’t.

However, we did get this hilarious Amazon review of the product…the Sol Coastal. Basically, it was fun for 10 minutes. Then the wind caught it and destroyed everything within it’s path. The exact review, which can be seen on Amazon follows…

“We took this ball to the beach and after close to 2 hours to pump it up, we pushed it around for about 10 fun filled minutes. That was when the wind picked it up and sent it huddling down the beach at about 40 knots. It destroyed everything in its path. Children screamed in terror at the giant inflatable monster that crushed their sand castles. Grown men were knocked down trying to save their families. The faster we chased it, the faster it rolled. It was like it was mocking us. Eventually, we had to stop running after it because its path of injury and destruction was going to cost us a fortune in legal fees. Rumor has it that it can still be seen stalking innocent families on the Florida panhandle. We lost it in South Carolina, so there is something to be said about its durability.”

umm.. WHAT A post shared by theCHIVE (@thechive) on Feb 5, 2018 at 7:43pm PST

Hahahahahahaha! Ok, now we want one!