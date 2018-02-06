By Blake Powers
Filed Under:"Jersey Shore" Reunion, Bentley, Income Tax Evasion, Income Tax Evasion Fine, Jersey shore, Lamborghini, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Prison
January 19, 2018; Newark , NJ, USA; Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino, breakout star of MTV's Jersey Shore enters the US Federal Courthouse in Newark with girlfriend Lauren Pesce. Sorrentino wrote to a judge that he will plead guilty today to federal tax charges, ending a more than three-year legal odyssey. Photo: Bob Karp/Daily Record via USA TODAY NETWORK

Day dreaming is fine, as long as you don’t let it get your behind into more trouble.

Jersey Shore star Mike ‘The Situation” Sorrentino is in Miami filming a reunion for the show.

While there, TMZ reports Mike, Ronnie, Vinny and Pauly D dropped by an exotic car dealership for a little test-ride!

Pauly D and Vinny chose a Bentley, while Ronnie got behind the wheel of a Lamborghini, with Mike in the passenger seat.

No word if any of them bought a new ride, but word is well out that Mike pled guilty to income tax evasion, owing the IRS some major coin with the possibility of a huge fine and 5 years in prison.

See the guys having a little behind-d-wheel fun, HERE.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live