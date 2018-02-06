January 19, 2018; Newark , NJ, USA; Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino, breakout star of MTV's Jersey Shore enters the US Federal Courthouse in Newark with girlfriend Lauren Pesce. Sorrentino wrote to a judge that he will plead guilty today to federal tax charges, ending a more than three-year legal odyssey. Photo: Bob Karp/Daily Record via USA TODAY NETWORK

Day dreaming is fine, as long as you don’t let it get your behind into more trouble.

Jersey Shore star Mike ‘The Situation” Sorrentino is in Miami filming a reunion for the show.

While there, TMZ reports Mike, Ronnie, Vinny and Pauly D dropped by an exotic car dealership for a little test-ride!

Pauly D and Vinny chose a Bentley, while Ronnie got behind the wheel of a Lamborghini, with Mike in the passenger seat.

No word if any of them bought a new ride, but word is well out that Mike pled guilty to income tax evasion, owing the IRS some major coin with the possibility of a huge fine and 5 years in prison.

