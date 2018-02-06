By Rebekah Black
We’ve all been there…a friend recommends a book, you don’t write down the title, then remember nothing about the book, but try to ask a librarian or book store employee where you find said book.

Well, for one library, it would appear they have a lot of people looking for a book with a red cover. Thanks to Reddit user sidshembeckar, who shared this pic of the newest section in the library, “I don’t remember the title, but the cover was red.”

When libraries troll their patrons. from pics

Wow! They had a specialty sign printed up and everything! Nice!

