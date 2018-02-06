A boy and his dog. There’s so much more than that to the story of 12-year-old Nicholas Thomas, who’s been fighting an especially aggressive form of leukemia for some time now.

Through the process, young Nicholas got to meet several hospital therapy dogs – which finally convinced him that maybe he needed a puppy too. Quite a step for a little boy who wasn’t really crazy about dogs at first.

So, one letter to the Make A Wish Foundation later, Nicholas and his new friend Koda were introduced to each other Monday at The Star in Frisco.

Nicholas still has some chemo left to go, but his leukemia is now in remission – and he has a brand new friend to share all his future adventures.