A fry a day keeps the baldness away…sort of.

Ok, so maybe it’s not the actual McDonald’s french fries that will cure baldness, but it a chemical in them. Dimethylpolysiloxane, which normally used to keep the cooking oil from frothing, may actually combat a bald head.

According to Japanese scientists, in a study released in Biomaterials, they were able to “successfully mass-produce hair follicle germs.”

Professor Junji Fukuda said…

“These self-sorted hair follicle germs (HFGs) were shown to be capable of efficient hair-follicle and shaft generation upon injection into the backs of nude mice.”

You can read more science-y stuff HERE.