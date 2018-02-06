McDonalds French fries. (Photo: PA Images/Sipa USA)

Rare reports Japanese scientists may have discovered a way to stop balding!

Researchers have found a chemical used in the oil McDonald’s uses to cook fries can be used as a base… to grow hair follicles… :).

The chemical, Dimethylpolysiloxane (used in silicone) is combined with vegetable oil to “reduce splatter when cooking.” Yeah, makes you ask yourself “what am I eating when I eat McDonald’s fries?”

Food Babe Vani Hari reports Chick-fil-A, Dominoes, Five Guys, KFC and Taco Bell also use dimethylpolysiloxane in their products.

Rare also reports dimethylpolysiloxane is found in the fluid in breast implants, caulk and adhesives, just to name a few.

The Japanese scientists are so encouraged by their results and feel they may be able to create a way to use dimethylpolysiloxane towards hair loss prevention.

Wonder if rubbing some McDonald’s french fries on bald spots would help?