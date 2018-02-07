Bike-share company Ofo (Photo: Xinhua/Sipa USA)

NBC 5 reports that between Jan. 1st and Jan 18th, 263 complaints were filed in person, online or via the 311 app, against the (5) Dallas bike share companies, with the majority against LimeBike. Bikes have been found all-over, on sidewalks, in handicap parking spots, etc.

Dallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax wrote a letter last month to the bike rental companies (LimeBike, Ofo, VBikes, Spin and Mobike), saying as of this Friday Feb. 9, Dallas “may be left with no choice but to begin removing bicycles in it’s rights of way, sidewalks, trails and/or trail heads are are identified as obstructions or hazards.”

LimeBike released the following statement to NBC 5.

“With the most bikes throughout the city and most rides taking place on our platform, it’s no surprise that we have received feedback–both positive and negative–from Dallas residents and visitors. We welcome this feedback, and see it as an opportunity to be constantly iterating, improving, and growing our bikeshare program to ensure it continues to be the best it can be for the city of Dallas.”

Learn more, HERE.