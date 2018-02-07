(Photo by: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)

On Monday, the Mavericks continued their rough season with a loss against the visiting Los Angeles Clippers.

If there’s any solace to this season, however, it is that Dirk Nowitzki is at least padding his already stellar career with NBA records and milestones. During their loss Monday, Dirk surpassed playing 50,000 minutes over his entire career, becoming 5th all time in NBA history in minutes played.

And he did all of this with his name misspelled on his own jersey.

On the night Dirk Nowitzki recorded 50,000 career minutes, the name on the back of his jersey is misspelled #WhoIsNowitkzi #CmonFamDoBetter (h/t @samirbasaria11) pic.twitter.com/H3Gj3LrSyU — SB Nation NBA (@SBNationNBA) February 6, 2018

To be fair, the Mavericks typically use about 600 different jerseys for one season, so there are bound to be some mistakes. And leave it to Dirk to be completely cool about the little mistake. When asked about the mishap after the game, the Tall Baller from the G told reporters, “I actually just saw it. I had no idea, no idea. I guess it happens. I usually look at my jersey. I guess it kind of sums up our season.”

Now, the team is considering auctioning the jersey off, with proceeds going to Dirk’s foundation!

What took you guys soo long to notice?? I take full responsibility.

Who wants a VERY RARE , 1-of- a kind Dirk jersey??? Proceeds to benefit the Dirk NOWITKZI Foundation? #SpelingBea #RunnerUp — Al Whitley (@Bigalpumpy) February 6, 2018

Mavs equipment manager extraordinaire (and one of Dirk's best buddies) is auctioning off the misspelled jersey to benefit the big German's foundation. https://t.co/VWobMXILlB — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) February 6, 2018

