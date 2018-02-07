Filed Under:Dallas, DFW, Dirk Nowitzki, funny, Jersey, Local, Mavericks, Mavs, Name, NBA, sports
(Photo by: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)

On Monday, the Mavericks continued their rough season with a loss against the visiting Los Angeles Clippers.

If there’s any solace to this season, however, it is that Dirk Nowitzki is at least padding his already stellar career with NBA records and milestones.  During their loss Monday, Dirk surpassed playing 50,000 minutes over his entire career, becoming 5th all time in NBA history in minutes played.

And he did all of this with his name misspelled on his own jersey.

To be fair, the Mavericks typically use about 600 different jerseys for one season, so there are bound to be some mistakes.  And leave it to Dirk to be completely cool about the little mistake.  When asked about the mishap after the game, the Tall Baller from the G told reporters, “I actually just saw it.  I had no idea, no idea.  I guess it happens.  I usually look at my jersey.  I guess it kind of sums up our season.”

Now, the team is considering auctioning the jersey off, with proceeds going to Dirk’s foundation!

Via For The Win

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live