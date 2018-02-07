Did you watch the launch of Space X Falcon Heavy?

That’s 0 to 1000 miles-an-hour in 60 seconds. The last time anyone saw a rocket this big take off, it was the Saturn V – which is still the reigning champ for huge. Nevertheless, that’s one big rocket.

And the very top? Elon Musk’s own personal Tesla roadster, complete with a dummy in a spacesuit dubbed “Starman”. Eventually Musk’s electric hot rod will go into a deep space orbit around the sun and Mars, and may be up there for a billion years.

Because 2017 wasn’t crazy enough.