Look, we’re all for prayer, however Gloria Copeland’s advice for the flu is just plain dangerous.

A little over a week ago, Fort Worth’s own Gloria Copeland had a few things to say about the flu. Citing scripture, she basically told her fans that Jesus was the answer to the flu. In her words, she says…

“Inoculate yourself with the word of God. He himself bore my sickness, carried my diseases, by his stripes I was healed. I am healed. And Jesus is Lord.”

Now we aren’t biblical or medical experts, but her advice to only arm yourself against the flu with the Lord seems pretty reckless. After all, God did create doctors, who created vaccines and flu shots etc.

So maybe just do both. And if you do find yourself with flu symptoms, please go to the doctor!