Jo and Lonnie Harrison purchased some property last year in Madisonville, TX, about 90 miles northwest of Houston.

On the property is a small, one-bedroom cabin. The couple hadn’t checked on the property since last November, and when they recently returned, they found that the ENTIRE house was gone, only blocks and pipes remained.

"I've never had a house reported stolen in my career." – said an investigator. The case of a Houston couple's missing cabin takes a bizarre turn. Wait until you see what we uncovered today. The story airs tonight at 5PM & 630PM on #abc13. See you on TV, friends. #hounews. pic.twitter.com/oTeQ0qim6o — Steve Campion (@SteveABC13) February 6, 2018

Police believe the Harrison’s house was not stolen, rather repossessed, and they are victims of the previous owner’s financial issues. The Madison County Sheriff’s office have served financial-related papers to the previous owner, hoping their theory is correct and the Harrison’s can get their house back.

Via Associated Press