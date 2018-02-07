(Photo by Jose Carlos Fajardo/Contra Costa Times)

Fans of INXS, you have the opportunity to purchase a bit of history!

Guitarist and founding member of the Australian band Kirk Pengilly is set to auction off a multitude of guitars and other instruments used on some of the group’s classic albums, from The Swing to Welcome To Wherever You Are.

Geoffrey Smith of Sotheby’s, who will be handling the auction, said of this exclusive collection, “Sotheby’s Australia is honoured to be entrusted with instruments from The Kirk Pengilly (INXS) Collection. Contributing significantly to the Australian music industry and taking the sound of Australia to the world, Kirk Pengilly is one of our most renowned contemporary musicians. A generous man with his time, he has been at the forefront of supporting various charities. This collection is a remarkable legacy of Australia’s music and is one of the finest to be offered for auction in Australia.”

Music Fans… Sotheby’s Australia will host an exceptional sale of Australian music history with the private collection of Mr Kirk Pengilly, founding member, guitarist, saxophonist and backing vocalist for INXS. Info https://t.co/fIbdUynfnb pic.twitter.com/nuBJZfTchA — Sotheby's Australia (@SothebysAUST) February 6, 2018

The auction occurs March 21 in Australia, following a week-long exhibition of the instruments. You can view the entire collection HERE!

Via Noise11