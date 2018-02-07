By Rebekah Black
(Photo by Anthony Behar/Sipa USA)

Justin Timberlake is having a weird week. It all started with his Super Bowl performance. For whatever reason, people just feel kind of “meh” about the halftime show. In fact, it would appear that the shirt he wore ended up being more viral than the actual performance.

Well, it doesn’t end there. Justin and his new album “Man of the Woods” is now being trolled by an old Justin Timberlake N’Sync doll.

A website called Noisy has taken the time to place Justin’s N’Sync doll in all the exact same woodsy poses for “Man of the Woods.” Why? Basically, they just “wanted to see the dang doll in the woods.”

Look, folks. We were gonna sit here and provide a long explanation about why we spent a perfectly good afternoon taking photos of @justintimberlake’s NSYNC doll from the year 2000 and inserting them into the promo shots for his new album, 'Man of the Woods'. We planned on rationalizing it by saying something about how all the controversy and critical panning currently surrounding the once harmless pop star has made us long for the simpler time of Y2K, when a 19-year-old Timberlake was the standout member of a boy band and HitClips were our primary source of music. And maybe, on a subconscious level, that’s true. But the real reason is: We just wanted to see the doll in the dang woods! Why did we have the doll handy? What purpose does this all serve? Are we trying to make some sort of larger statement? No, seriously, why did we have the doll just lying around? These are all valid questions but answering them would take up valuable time where we could be enjoying photos of the doll in the woods. In fact, you’re probably not even reading this right now. So, with that, for the rest of the afternoon we are proud to present: Justin Timberlake’s 'Doll of the Woods'. 📸 @tajcam

A post shared by Noisey (@noisey) on

Honestly, the pics you are about to see are perfection. The level of detail to get doll Timberlake just right is simply amazing.

Here’s JT among the horses.

The cover of the album.

In a field.

Corn? Wheat? We aren’t sure.

The infamous ripped photo.

Sitting sexy on an old truck.

And finally, just “Doll of the Woods.”

Nailed it!

