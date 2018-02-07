(Photo by Anthony Behar/Sipa USA)

Justin Timberlake is having a weird week. It all started with his Super Bowl performance. For whatever reason, people just feel kind of “meh” about the halftime show. In fact, it would appear that the shirt he wore ended up being more viral than the actual performance.

Well, it doesn’t end there. Justin and his new album “Man of the Woods” is now being trolled by an old Justin Timberlake N’Sync doll.

A website called Noisy has taken the time to place Justin’s N’Sync doll in all the exact same woodsy poses for “Man of the Woods.” Why? Basically, they just “wanted to see the dang doll in the woods.”

Honestly, the pics you are about to see are perfection. The level of detail to get doll Timberlake just right is simply amazing.

Here’s JT among the horses.

The cover of the album.

In a field.

Corn? Wheat? We aren’t sure.

The infamous ripped photo.

Sitting sexy on an old truck.

And finally, just “Doll of the Woods.”

Nailed it!